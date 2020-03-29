Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,940 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Callaway Golf worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE ELY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

