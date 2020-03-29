Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,547 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cosan by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 582,472 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $12.28 on Friday. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

