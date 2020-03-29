Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,611 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

