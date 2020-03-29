Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at $38,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,981 shares of company stock worth $4,334,793. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

