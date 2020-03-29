Credit Suisse AG Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.21% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 584.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 90,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $36.22 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $43.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

