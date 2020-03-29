Credit Suisse AG Has $1.77 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Welbilt worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,657,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 426,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $672.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBT shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

