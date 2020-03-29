Credit Suisse AG Has $1.67 Million Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mimecast by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

