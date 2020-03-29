Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $676.11 million, a PE ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

