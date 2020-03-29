Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of TechTarget worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,850 shares of company stock worth $1,886,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

