Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $285.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total value of $625,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 217,118 shares valued at $91,214,208. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.40.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

