Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $359.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 217,118 shares valued at $91,214,208. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $285.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.