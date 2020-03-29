Contrasting GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.29% 11.65% 1.36% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.97% 21.09% 1.55%

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $8.44 billion 0.59 $910.35 million $0.82 5.46 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 1.67 $177.07 million $3.69 4.47

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Volatility & Risk

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

