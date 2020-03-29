Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $27,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBPX. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,358,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,855,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 891,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 5,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 858,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,398,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

