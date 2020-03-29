Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.32 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.04872307 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003617 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 9,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,267,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

