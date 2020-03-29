Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CNSL opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

