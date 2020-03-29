COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in COMSCORE by 713.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of COMSCORE by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

