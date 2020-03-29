Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Stake Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Colfax worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $18.93 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

