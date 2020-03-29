CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $11,946.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

