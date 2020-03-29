Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,777 shares in the company, valued at $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,202 shares of company stock worth $569,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Codexis by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Codexis by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

