Citigroup Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $40.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after buying an additional 9,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after buying an additional 1,693,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after buying an additional 1,380,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

