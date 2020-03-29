Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FLIC opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.59.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

