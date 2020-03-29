Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

