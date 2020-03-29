Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,173 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 351.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

