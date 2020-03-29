Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,257 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 775.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,376,575.

