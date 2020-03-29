Citigroup Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

