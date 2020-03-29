Citigroup Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $388.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.48. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

