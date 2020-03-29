Citigroup Inc. Has $122,000 Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BMRC opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,560 shares of company stock worth $510,450. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

