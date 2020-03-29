Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 979.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 556.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of STOK opened at $21.70 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.33 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.