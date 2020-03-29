Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Orthopediatrics stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

