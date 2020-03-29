Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St purchased 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262 over the last three months. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

