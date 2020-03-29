Christopher B. Paisley Sells 500 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMBA opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
