Christopher B. Paisley Sells 500 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

