Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,100 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 936,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $847.73.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $635.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $759.51 and a 200 day moving average of $805.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

