Cfra Cuts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $130.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

