CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.55, 2,497,807 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,178,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

