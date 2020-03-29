Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.77, approximately 632,507 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 521,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

The firm has a market cap of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

