Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5,219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Centene by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

