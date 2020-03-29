Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Down 9.4%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $22.66, approximately 1,168,168 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 712,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

In related news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Insiders bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

