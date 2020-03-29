Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,132 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

