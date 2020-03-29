Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $30,520.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

CDLX stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

