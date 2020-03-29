Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Argo Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Several analysts have commented on ARGO shares. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

