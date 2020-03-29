Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 687.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

