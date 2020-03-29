Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $2,596,264. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

