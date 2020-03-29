Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,957 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $186.22.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.