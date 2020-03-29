Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,292 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.