Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $652,000 in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

