Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.60. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

