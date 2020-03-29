Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2,084.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.