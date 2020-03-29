Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 229.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

