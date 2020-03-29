Captrust Financial Advisors Has $654,000 Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

