Captrust Financial Advisors Has $647,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

